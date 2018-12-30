Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Loses NHL debut
Hogberg stopped 21 of 24 shots faced during Saturday's 3-2 home loss to the Capitals.
Hogberg faced a tough assignment in his NHL debut, facing a Capitals team with a potent offensive attack. With Craig Anderson (concussion) out for the foreseeable future, the third-round pick from the 2013 NHL Entry Draft could see more starts as the Sens use the opportunity to evaluate the young netminder -- assuming he can outplay journeyman Mike McKenna for more playing time.
