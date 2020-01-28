Hogberg stopped 50 of 53 shots during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.

Hogberg stood on his head in this game before allowing two goals in the shootout to give New Jersey the extra point. The 25-year-old is 1-0-4 in his last five starts. Considering the Senators standing as a team likely to lose most evenings, Hogberg isn't a reliable fantasy option at this stage of his career.