Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Makes 50 saves in shootout loss
Hogberg stopped 50 of 53 shots during Monday's 4-3 shootout loss to the Devils.
Hogberg stood on his head in this game before allowing two goals in the shootout to give New Jersey the extra point. The 25-year-old is 1-0-4 in his last five starts. Considering the Senators standing as a team likely to lose most evenings, Hogberg isn't a reliable fantasy option at this stage of his career.
