Hogberg stopped all three shots he faced in Thursday's 4-1 loss to Winnipeg.

Hogberg entered the game in relief of Matt Murray to start the third period and with the Senators already trailing 4-0. Murray had started each of Ottawa's first for games, so Hogberg could get the nod for Saturday's rematch with the Jets. Hogberg went 5-8-8 with a 3.12 GAA and .904 save percentage in 24 games last season.