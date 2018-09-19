Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Makes nine saves Tuesday
Hogberg stopped nine of 11 shots after relieving Mike Condon in Tuesday's 4-1 preseason loss to Toronto.
The combination of Mitch Marner and John Tavares gave Hogberg trouble, as each recorded a goal and an assist against him in the third period. Ottawa appears to be set in net with Condon and Craig Anderson on hand, but the 6-foot-5 Swede could displace one of those guys if the rebuilding Senators decide to try out some fresh blood.
