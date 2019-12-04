Hogberg let in one goal on 14 shots in relief of Anders Nilsson during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

By the time Hogberg entered the contest, the Canucks had already scored enough to win. Hogberg has allowed three goals on 40 shots over five periods of action at the NHL level this season. With Craig Anderson (lower body) expected to return Wednesday versus the Oilers, Hogberg will likely be reassigned to AHL Belleville in the near future.