Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Makes relief appearance
Hogberg let in one goal on 14 shots in relief of Anders Nilsson during Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.
By the time Hogberg entered the contest, the Canucks had already scored enough to win. Hogberg has allowed three goals on 40 shots over five periods of action at the NHL level this season. With Craig Anderson (lower body) expected to return Wednesday versus the Oilers, Hogberg will likely be reassigned to AHL Belleville in the near future.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Solid in first start•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting in Calgary•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Called up from AHL•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Inks two-year extension•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Sent down to minors•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Gets hook against Hurricanes•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.