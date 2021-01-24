Hogberg will protect the road goal in Saturday's game versus the Jets.

Hogberg's only appearance of the year came in Thursday's 4-1 loss to the Jets when he relieved Matt Murray at the start of the third period. The 26-year-old Hogberg didn't allow a goal on three shots in that brief outing. He had a 5-8-8 record with a 3.12 GAA and a .904 save percentage in 24 appearances last year. The Jets won't have Patrik Laine, who they traded to the Blue Jackets earlier Saturday, but it's still not likely to be easy for Hogberg.