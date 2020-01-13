Hogberg will get the home start Tuesday versus the Blackhawks, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg has endured consecutive overtime losses, but he was impressive across both contests with a .925 save percentage, so he'll get a third straight start. The lack of offensive support is troubling for Hogberg's fantasy value, though. The Blackhawks will be coming to town, and they rank 15th in the league with 2.90 goals per road contest.