Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Needed in relief Saturday
Hogberg turned aside 11 of 12 shots after replacing Craig Anderson to begin the third period during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.
The one goal Hogberg did allow came on a four-on-one rush during a Winnipeg power play, typifying the kind of defense Ottawa was playing in the afternoon affair. Hogberg has emerged as the Sens' No. 1 goalie since the calendar flipped to 2020, and on the season he sports a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Buried by Avalanche•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: In line to start•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Drops third in a row•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Guarding twine Tuesday•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Yields four goals in defeat•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting Friday versus Caps•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.