Hogberg turned aside 11 of 12 shots after replacing Craig Anderson to begin the third period during Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Jets.

The one goal Hogberg did allow came on a four-on-one rush during a Winnipeg power play, typifying the kind of defense Ottawa was playing in the afternoon affair. Hogberg has emerged as the Sens' No. 1 goalie since the calendar flipped to 2020, and on the season he sports a 2.98 GAA and .910 save percentage.