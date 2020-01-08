Hogberg stopped 10 of 11 shots after replacing Craig Anderson early in the third period during Tuesday's 6-1 loss to the Capitals.

The only puck that did get past him came on an Alex Ovechkin special after a cross-ice pass, so Hogberg can hardly be faulted for it. The 25-year-old is 1-2-2 since begin called up at the end of November with a 3.42 GAA and .894 save percentage over seven appearances, but Anderson's own struggles should continue to give Hogberg opportunities to prove he belongs in the NHL.