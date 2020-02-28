Play

Hogberg made 32 saves in Thursday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

You wouldn't know it by his 4-7-8 record, but Hogberg has quietly been a revelation in net for Ottawa. He has consistently kept an overmatched group of skaters in games and was finally rewarded with some goal support in this one. The 6-foot-5 25-year-old should continue to draw the majority of starts for the Senators down the stretch as he strengthens his case for being Ottawa's top goalie in future seasons.

