Hogberg yielded two goals on 35 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Avalanche on Tuesday.

To his credit, Hogberg did well against the Avalanche, but his fellow Senators didn't generate any offense. The Swede has now lost five straight starts (0-3-2) to fall to 2-5-7 on the year. He has a 2.93 GAA and a .912 save percentage through 17 appearances. The Senators are back at home Thursday to face the Coyotes.