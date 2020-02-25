Hogberg stopped 41 of 45 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Blue Jackets.

The Swedish goalie was busy in goal Monday. Hogberg couldn't make a pair of one-goal leads stand, and ultimately lost when Emil Bemstrom tallied for the Blue Jackets in overtime. The 25-year-old dropped to 3-7-8 with a 3.10 GAA and a .908 save percentage in 21 appearances. Wins have already been hard to come by in Ottawa, and a group of skaters depleted by the trade deadline will likely keep Hogberg from success down the stretch.