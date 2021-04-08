Hogberg turned aside 31 of 34 shots in Wednesday's 4-2 loss to the Oilers.

The 26-year-old was making his first start since suffering a lower-body injury Feb. 18. He allowed three highly-skilled goals to the all-world duo of Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl -- and he benefitted from three Edmonton goal posts -- but overall performed admirably in his return to action. Hogberg is 2-6-0 in 11 games (eight starts) this season with a 4.19 GAA and .866 save percentage.