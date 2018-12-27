Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Recalled from minors
Hogberg was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.
Hogberg's promotion doesn't bode well for Craig Anderson's (upper body) availability against the Islanders on Friday, though it could be just a precautionary move. Even if Anderson isn't able to play, the 24-year-old Hogberg shouldn't be expected to get a start, as the nod would likely go to Mike McKenna.
