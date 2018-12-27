Hogberg was called up from AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Hogberg's promotion doesn't bode well for Craig Anderson's (upper body) availability against the Islanders on Friday, though it could be just a precautionary move. Even if Anderson isn't able to play, the 24-year-old Hogberg shouldn't be expected to get a start, as the nod would likely go to Mike McKenna.

More News
Our Latest Stories