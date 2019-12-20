Play

Hogberg allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on Thursday.

It took Hogberg eight tries, but he finally snagged his first win at the NHL level Thursday. Prior to defeating the Predators, the Swedish-born netminder owned a career 0-3-2 record across seven appearances at the top level. Considering how up and down Ottawa has been in 2019-20. it's hard to have faith in any of its goaltenders, especially one that's still finding his way in the NHL, and therefore Hogberg should only be owned in deeper leagues.

More News
Our Latest Stories