Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Records first NHL win
Hogberg allowed four goals on 37 shots in a 5-4 overtime win over Nashville on Thursday.
It took Hogberg eight tries, but he finally snagged his first win at the NHL level Thursday. Prior to defeating the Predators, the Swedish-born netminder owned a career 0-3-2 record across seven appearances at the top level. Considering how up and down Ottawa has been in 2019-20. it's hard to have faith in any of its goaltenders, especially one that's still finding his way in the NHL, and therefore Hogberg should only be owned in deeper leagues.
