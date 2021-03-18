Hogberg (lower body) has been on the ice but his return isn't imminent, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Officially, there's no timetable for Hogberg's return. He was given a 1-to-2 week schedule on Feb. 20, but he's been out for nearly a month. The Senators are down to their fourth-string goalie, Filip Gustavsson, after Joey Daccord (leg) left Wednesday's game versus the Canucks. Matt Murray (upper body) is also out, and he has not resumed skating. Hogberg would likely take on a starting role if he's the first of the injured goalies to return.