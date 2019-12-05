The Senators sent Hogberg to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Craig Anderson (lower body) returned to action Wednesday against the Oilers, so the Senators are no longer in need of Hogberg's services. The 25-year-old netminder will return to his role as Belleville's starter, where he's posted a 6-6-0 record while registering a 3.21 GAA and .892 save percentage in 14 appearances this season.