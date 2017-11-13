Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Returning to minors
Hogberg was reassigned to ECHL Brampton on Monday.
The Swede, who is currently in the midst of his first professional season in North America, joined the Sens for their two-game series with Colorado in his homeland. Upon the conclusion of the trip, Hogberg will continue his development in the third-tier of North American professional hockey, where he has thus far struggled to establish his footing, having posted a 5.30 GAA.
