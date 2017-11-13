Hogberg was reassigned to ECHL Brampton on Monday.

The Swede, who is currently in the midst of his first professional season in North America, joined the Sens for their two-game series with Colorado in his homeland. Upon the conclusion of the trip, Hogberg will continue his development in the third-tier of North American professional hockey, where he has thus far struggled to establish his footing, having posted a 5.30 GAA.