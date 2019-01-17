Hogberg was demoted to AHL Belleville on Thursday.

Hogberg's reassignment likely means Craig Anderson is at least healthy enough to serve as the backup to Anders Nilsson versus the Hurricanes on Friday. Barring additional injuries, the 23-year-old Hogberg figures to spend the rest of the 2018-19 campaign in the minors, where he has a 3-3-0 record and .916 save percentage.