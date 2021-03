Hogberg was sent to AHL Belleville on a conditioning loan Friday.

Hogberg has been sidelined for over a month with a lower-body injury, so he'll head to the minors to get up to speed before rejoining the big club. The 26-year-old backstop has gone 2-5-0 while posting a 4.34 GAA and .859 save percentage in 10 top-level appearances this year.