Hogberg stopped 25 shots in Monday's 2-1 win over the Canucks.

Rookie defenseman Olli Juolevi got a puck past him late in the first period, but otherwise Hogberg had Vancouver's number in this one. The netminder recorded his first win since Feb. 15, and while he was little used in between those victories, Hogberg suddenly sits at the top of Ottawa's depth chart with Matt Murray (lower body) and Anton Forsberg (lower body) both on the mend. Through 13 appearances this season, Hogberg carries a poor 3.82 GAA and .877 save percentage.