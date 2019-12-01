Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Solid in first start
Hogberg turned aside 24 of 26 shots in Saturday's 3-1 loss to the Flames.
Calgary's final goal was scored into an empty net. Making his first start of the season for Ottawa, Hogberg got beaten twice on shots from point-blank range after some shaky defending by the Sens, but otherwise kept his team in the game. Anders Nilsson was having a solid November until coughing up seven goals in his last start, but Hogberg's performance might encourage coach D.J. Smith to turn to him a little more often, at least until Craig Anderson (lower body) gets healthy.
