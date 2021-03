Hogberg (lower body) is on the ice for Tuesday's practice.

Hogberg has been sidelined for over a month with a lower-body injury, so he's likely still a ways away from returning to game action, but his presence on the ice Tuesday is nonetheless an encouraging sign of the progress he's made in his recovery. The 26-year-old backstop has posted a 2-5-0 record while registering a 4.34 GAA and an .859 save percentage in 10 appearances this year.