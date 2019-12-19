Play

Hogberg will guard the goal during Saturday's home clash with the Predators.

Anders Nilsson was originally supposed to start Thursday, but he'll be unavailable due to an illness. In his stead, Hogberg will attempt to pick up his first win of the season in a tough home matchup with a Nashville offense that's averaging 3.64 goals per game on the road this campaign, first in the NHL.

More News
Our Latest Stories