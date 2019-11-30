Hogberg will be between the pipes for Saturday's road matchup with the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Hogberg is still looking for his first NHL win, having gone 0-2-1 in four appearances a year ago. This season, Hogberg has yet to appear in a game at the top level. The 25-year-old has been dealt a favorable matchup considering Calgary is scoring just 2.39 goals per game, second to last in the NHL.