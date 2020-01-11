Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting Saturday after all
Contrary to a previous report, Hogberg will be getting the start Saturday against Montreal rather than Craig Anderson, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.
Hogberg gets the nod for this second leg of a back-to-back. Even against a struggling Montreal team, he's not an advisable option given his 3.19 GAA and .899 save percentage in eight appearances this season.
