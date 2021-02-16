Hogberg turned aside 33 shots in Monday's 6-5 overtime win over the Maple Leafs.

Despite his lackluster save percentage on the night, Hogberg made some huge stops and was one of the biggest factors for the Senators in their comeback from a 5-1 deficit. Matt Murray (upper body) doesn't yet have a clear timetable for his return, but with Hogberg having won consecutive starts, the 26-year-old figures to remain in the top spot on Ottawa's depth chart.