Hogberg turned aside 30 shots in Saturday's 2-1 win over the Jets.

It's been a rough start to the campaign for the 26-year-old netminder, but with Matt Murray (upper body) unavailable, Hogberg came through with his best performance (and first win) of the season, making a number of huge stops to keep the Sens in the game before Brady Tkachuk potted the winner inside the final 10 seconds. The effort shaved more than half a goal off his GAA, but Hogberg still sports a poor 4.23 mark through eight appearances with an .859 save percentage. It's unclear how long Murray might be sidelined, but on the strength of this win, Hogberg will likely remain Ottawa's No. 1 goalie ahead of prospect Filip Gustavsson in the interim.