Hogberg allowed four goals on 40 shots in a 4-3 overtime loss to the Lightning on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old came close Tuesday, but he's still searching for the first win of his career after seven NHL appearances, including six starts. While the 36 saves was the second-highest total of his career, he's now 0-3-2 with a 3.41 GAA and .896 save percentage in seven NHL games. Hogberg is 0-1-1 with a 2.57 GAA and .913 save percentage in three appearances this season.