Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Stopping pucks Monday
Hogberg will tend the road twine in Monday's game against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anders Nilsson (concussion) remains on IR, so Hogberg gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in three straight starts, recording a 1-0-2 record in that stretch, and facing off against the red-hot Penguins won't make things easier. Over the last seven games, the Pens notched six wins and scored at least four goals in five of those outings.
More News
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Hard to keep head above water•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Facing Flyers•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Records first NHL win•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Starting against Nashville•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Still searching for first win•
-
Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Taking on Bolts•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.