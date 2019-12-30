Hogberg will tend the road twine in Monday's game against the Penguins, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anders Nilsson (concussion) remains on IR, so Hogberg gets the nod for the second half of back-to-back games. The 25-year-old netminder has allowed four goals in three straight starts, recording a 1-0-2 record in that stretch, and facing off against the red-hot Penguins won't make things easier. Over the last seven games, the Pens notched six wins and scored at least four goals in five of those outings.