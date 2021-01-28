Hogberg surrendered five goals on 35 shots in a 5-1 loss to the Canucks on Wednesday.

Hogberg is consistent -- he's allowed five goals in both of his starts this season. The Senators weren't able to capitalize on a flurry of shots in the first period, and Hogberg didn't do much to keep them in it as the Canucks awoke over the final 40 minutes. The third game of the series in Vancouver is Thursday, and it's expected Matt Murray will get the starting nod for that one.