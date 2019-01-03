Hogberg stopped 41 of 45 shots during Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canucks.

In just his third NHL start, the 24-year-old got hung out to dry by his defense, a situation Hogberg might have to get used to if he sticks around in Ottawa in the long term. Don't be surprised if the newly acquired Anders Nilsson is between the pipes Saturday against the Wild for the Sens' next game.