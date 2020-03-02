Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Takes leave of absence
Hogberg has gone home to Sweden for family reasons, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
This explains why Filip Gustavsson was recalled Monday morning, as he and Craig Anderson will handle the workload while Hogberg tends to this family matter. There's no timeline for when Hogberg will return to the team, but he's expected to miss the next couple of games, at least.
