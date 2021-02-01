Hogberg surrendered five goals on 22 shots in relief of Matt Murray in Sunday's 8-5 loss to the Oilers.

Hogberg was responsible for the game-winning goal by Connor McDavid, so it'll be the 26-year-old goalie who takes the loss and not Murray. This was the fourth appearance of the year for Hogberg, and he's allowed 15 goals on 97 shots so far. Regardless of who protects the visiting net Tuesday in Edmonton, fantasy managers likely won't want Hogberg or Murray in their virtual lineups.