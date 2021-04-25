Hogberg gave up two goals on 20 shots in relief of Matt Murray (lower body) in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Canucks.

Hogberg was forced to come into the game after Murray was hurt in the second period. The 26-year-old Hogberg immediately surrendered a power-play goal to Brock Boeser, and Tanner Pearson added the decisive tally in the third period. Through 12 appearances, Hogberg has a 2-7-0 record with a 4.14 GAA and an .869 save percentage in 12 appearances. With Anton Forsberg (lower body) also out Saturday, Hogberg's the only healthy goalie on the Senators roster -- they'll likely need to recall a netminder before facing the Canucks again Monday.