Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Taking on Bolts
Hogberg gets the road start in Tuesday's game against the Lightning.
Hogberg has appeared in two NHL games this season, and he's performed well with a .925 save percentage and 1.82 GAA. The Lightning can keep the goal horn blaring, but they may be without Nikita Kucherov (lower body). Furthermore, they've scored just eight goals over the last four games.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.