Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Taking on Red Wings
Hogberg will get the starting nod in Saturday's home game versus the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Hogberg is looking to end the month on a high note, as it's been rocky with a .906 save percentage, 3.24 GAA and 2-5-2 record. This is a very favorable matchup against the lowly Red Wings, too, as they've lost eight of the last nine games while averaging 1.6 goals per contest.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.