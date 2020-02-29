Hogberg will get the starting nod in Saturday's home game versus the Red Wings, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hogberg is looking to end the month on a high note, as it's been rocky with a .906 save percentage, 3.24 GAA and 2-5-2 record. This is a very favorable matchup against the lowly Red Wings, too, as they've lost eight of the last nine games while averaging 1.6 goals per contest.