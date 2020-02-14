Hogberg stopped 32 of 34 shots during a 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday.

Hogberg was sensational Thursday night, finishing this win with a .941 save percentage. It was the young netminder's first win in six starts, moving Hogberg's season record to 3-5-7. Playing behind a shaky Senators squad, Hogberg will be a risky fantasy play most nights in 2019-20, but he figures to have a bright future in the league.