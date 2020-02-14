Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tames Coyotes at home
Hogberg stopped 32 of 34 shots during a 3-2 win over Arizona on Thursday.
Hogberg was sensational Thursday night, finishing this win with a .941 save percentage. It was the young netminder's first win in six starts, moving Hogberg's season record to 3-5-7. Playing behind a shaky Senators squad, Hogberg will be a risky fantasy play most nights in 2019-20, but he figures to have a bright future in the league.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.