Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tastes defeat again
Hogberg gave up five goals on 33 shots in a 5-2 loss to the Penguins on Monday.
Evgeni Malkin struck 27 seconds into the game, and it didn't really get better after that for Hogberg, who is now 1-2-2 through six appearances. He's allowed four or more goals in his last four starts. Hogberg would likely return to AHL Belleville when Anders Nilsson (concussion) is activated from injured reserve.
