Hogberg will guard the road net in Monday's game versus the Maple Leafs, Chris STevenson of TSN 1200 reports.

Hogberg notched his first win of the season Saturday as he turned aside 30 of 31 shots against the Jets. That was the first time he finished with better than an .870 save percentage in a game this year. He'll certainly be a risky play Monday, as the Maple Leafs are basically at full health and have averaged 3.53 goals per game.