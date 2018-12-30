Senators' Marcus Hogberg: Tending twine Monday
Hogberg will be the road starter in Monday's game versus the Blue Jackets, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Hogberg dropped his NHL debut Saturday versus the Capitals, allowing three goals on 24 shots to a strong offense. Coach Guy Boucher has confidence in the 24-year-old with Craig Anderson (concussion) still on injured reserve. Columbus will be another tough foe, as it ranks ninth in the league with 3.24 goals per game.
