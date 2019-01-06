Hogberg will make a home start Sunday versus the Hurricanes, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Hogberg, 23, is having some predictable growing pains with the big club thus far, recording an .895 save percentage and 3.68 GAA in that span. He'll make his fourth NHL start, and he's still seeking his first win. Hogberg is already averaging 35 shots against per game, and that trend will likely continue since the Canes pace the league with 36.8 shots on goal per game.