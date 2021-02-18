Hogberg will draw the road start for Thursday's game against the Maple Leafs, Terry Koshan of The Toronto Sun reports.

Hogberg will get his third start in four games, as he's gone 2-5-0 along with a 4.32 GAA and .860 save percentage this season. His last time out against Toronto, Hogberg stopped 33 of 38 shots en route to the victory. It will be a tough test Thursday, as the Maple Leafs sit fourth in the league in goals per game this season (3.53).