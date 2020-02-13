Hogberg was the first goalie off the ice Thursday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports, indicating he will defend the cage at home versus Arizona.

Hogberg is bogged down in a five-game losing streak in which he posted a 0-3-2 record and .919 save percentage. Until Anders Nilsson (concussion) is cleared to play, Hogberg figures to continue carry the load over the veteran Craig Anderson so the team can continue to evaluate the young netminder.