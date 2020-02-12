Hogberg will patrol the road crease for Tuesday's game against the Avalanche, Hailey Salvian of The Athletic reports.

The 25-year-old has perhaps deserved a better fate in his past five starts, going 1-2-2 along with a 2.92 GAA and .922 save percentage in that span. Hogberg will face a stiff test Tuesday, facing a Colorado offense that leads the league in goals per game this campaign (3.65).