Hogberg will guard the road cage for Wednesday's game against the Canucks, Brendan Batchelor of Sportsnet 650 reports.
Hogberg is set to make his third appearance in the past four games, as he's 0-1-0 while stopping 35 of 40 shots across his last two appearances. It will be a tough task Wednesday for the Senators, as they were just beat up by the Canucks on Monday 7-1. It appears the Swede is still firmly in the back-up role behind Matt Murray in Ottawa, as this is only Hogberg's second start of the young season.
