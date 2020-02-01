Hogberg allowed four goals on 36 shots in a 5-3 loss to the Capitals on Friday.

The 25-year-old played much better in his first game back from the All-Star break on Monday, stopping 50 of 53 shots, but the Senators lost that game too in overtime. Hogberg is used to that, as he is 2-3-6 in 13 games this season. He hasn't excelled in any other category either with a 3.00 GAA and .910 save percentage this season.