Senators' Marian Gaborik: Cleared for action
Gaborik (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against the Stars on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Gaborik has missed the Sens' last two outings due to his undisclosed ailment, but should slot into a bottom-six role versus Dallas. The veteran has tallied a pair of points, 15 shots and two PIM in his seven contests since being acquired by Ottawa at the trade deadline. The Slovak certainly isn't the same player that tallied 42 goals and 41 helpers during the 2007-08 campaign, but can still be a 20-point producer even at 35 years of age.
More News
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Will not play Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Scores in Ottawa debut•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Traded to Senators•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Healthy scratch Saturday•
-
Kings' Marian Gaborik: Suiting up Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...