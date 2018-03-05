Gaborik (undisclosed) will be back in the lineup against the Stars on Monday, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Gaborik has missed the Sens' last two outings due to his undisclosed ailment, but should slot into a bottom-six role versus Dallas. The veteran has tallied a pair of points, 15 shots and two PIM in his seven contests since being acquired by Ottawa at the trade deadline. The Slovak certainly isn't the same player that tallied 42 goals and 41 helpers during the 2007-08 campaign, but can still be a 20-point producer even at 35 years of age.