Senators' Marian Gaborik: Dealing with undisclosed injury
Gaborik won't be available for Friday's matchup with Vegas due to an undisclosed injury, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Gaborik scored a goal and added an assist in his Senators debut Feb. 15 against the Sabres, but he's gone scoreless in six games since then, and has only averaged 14:08 of ice time per contest over that span. The specific nature of the veteran winger's malady has yet to be reported, but he won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to game action, as Ottawa will be right back at it Saturday against Arizona.
