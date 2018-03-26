Gaborik won't play Monday against Carolina due to an undisclosed injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

The Senators will hope to have Gaborik back in their lineup as soon as possible, as he's been on a roll recently, notching three goals and five points in his last five games. The veteran forward won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to game action, as Ottawa will be right back at it Tuesday night against the Islanders.