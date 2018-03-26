Senators' Marian Gaborik: Out again Monday
Gaborik won't play Monday against Carolina due to an undisclosed injury, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Senators will hope to have Gaborik back in their lineup as soon as possible, as he's been on a roll recently, notching three goals and five points in his last five games. The veteran forward won't have to wait long for his next opportunity to return to game action, as Ottawa will be right back at it Tuesday night against the Islanders.
More News
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Won't play Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Questionable for Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Snaps 10-game point drought•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Cleared for action•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Will not play Saturday•
-
Senators' Marian Gaborik: Dealing with undisclosed injury•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...